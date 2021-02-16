RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Shares Gap Up to $1.07

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.07, but opened at $1.27. RiceBran Technologies shares last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 11,582 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $51.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arnhold LLC boosted its position in RiceBran Technologies by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in RiceBran Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in RiceBran Technologies by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 9,799 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in RiceBran Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RiceBran Technologies operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing value-added processing and marketing of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains, and by-products created in the milling of these grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.

