Richard D. Odell Sells 24,120 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Stock

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Director Richard D. Odell sold 24,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.45, for a total value of $4,979,574.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,743,733.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SAIA stock traded up $6.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $212.35. 265,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,227. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.78 and its 200-day moving average is $159.37. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.46 and a 12 month high of $214.57.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. Saia had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $476.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

SAIA has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Saia in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Saia in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Saia from $69.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Saia from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.43.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

