Rigel Finance (RIGEL) Price Hits $375.57 on Major Exchanges

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. During the last week, Rigel Finance has traded 33.9% higher against the dollar. Rigel Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and $1.04 million worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rigel Finance coin can now be purchased for $375.57 or 0.00761920 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Rigel Finance

Rigel Finance’s genesis date was December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Rigel Finance Coin Trading

Rigel Finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rigel Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rigel Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

