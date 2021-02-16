Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Sells $83,400.00 in Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Daniel B. Winslow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $83,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,887.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ RMNI traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $8.54. 255,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,219. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.47 million, a P/E ratio of -32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. Rimini Street, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.78.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RMNI. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Rimini Street from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Rimini Street from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Rimini Street from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMNI. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Rimini Street during the 4th quarter worth $1,418,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rimini Street during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rimini Street during the 4th quarter worth $1,788,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Rimini Street by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 268,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 13,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

