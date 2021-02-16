Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Short Interest Up 28.0% in January

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 287,000 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the January 14th total of 224,300 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 277,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

In related news, CAO Stanley Mbugua sold 8,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $41,597.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 101 shares in the company, valued at $492.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Maddock sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,963 shares in the company, valued at $569,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,132 shares of company stock worth $1,160,925. 61.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMNI. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 151.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 251.1% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 169,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 121,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 60.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 32,085 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 13.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,179,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 140,499 shares during the period. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on RMNI. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Rimini Street from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Rimini Street from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Rimini Street from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.63.

Shares of Rimini Street stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,607. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.75. The firm has a market cap of $648.42 million, a PE ratio of -32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. Rimini Street has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $8.78.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

