RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Stock Position Decreased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,102,754 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,003,092 shares during the quarter. RingCentral makes up 1.1% of Jennison Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 4.58% of RingCentral worth $1,554,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth $400,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,633,722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,513,981,000 after buying an additional 93,899 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 11,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 50,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,248,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, DE Burlo Group Inc. acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,565,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on RNG. Zacks Investment Research lowered RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $449.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on RingCentral from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on RingCentral from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on RingCentral from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.30.

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 53,353 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.92, for a total value of $15,948,278.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,548,897.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director R Neil Williams sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.52, for a total transaction of $944,501.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,112.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,354 shares of company stock worth $67,571,975. 11.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RNG traded down $8.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $434.70. The stock had a trading volume of 22,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,228. The business has a fifty day moving average of $389.87 and a 200 day moving average of $319.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -365.61 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.85 and a 12 month high of $446.18.

RingCentral Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

