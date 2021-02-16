RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.24-0.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $337-340 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $329.67 million.RingCentral also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.20-1.24 EPS.

RNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on RingCentral from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on RingCentral from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RingCentral from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $449.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on RingCentral from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $359.30.

NYSE RNG traded down $6.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $437.02. 1,453,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,403. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The company has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -357.26 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $134.85 and a 12-month high of $449.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $389.87 and a 200 day moving average of $319.08.

In other RingCentral news, Director R Neil Williams sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.52, for a total transaction of $944,501.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,112.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert I. Theis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $596,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,978 shares in the company, valued at $6,549,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 205,354 shares of company stock worth $67,571,975 in the last quarter. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

