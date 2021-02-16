RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Sets New 1-Year High at $449.70

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $449.70 and last traded at $445.64, with a volume of 4776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $443.29.

RNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on RingCentral from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on RingCentral from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on RingCentral from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded RingCentral from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.30.

Get RingCentral alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -365.61 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $389.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 12,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.42, for a total value of $3,745,710.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,316,649.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Allan C. Thygesen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.22, for a total value of $1,691,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,639.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 205,354 shares of company stock valued at $67,571,975 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in RingCentral by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in RingCentral by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,587,000 after buying an additional 184,112 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in RingCentral by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 18,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after buying an additional 10,839 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in RingCentral by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,899 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,230,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RingCentral (NYSE:RNG)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.