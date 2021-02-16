RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.20-1.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.475-1.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion.RingCentral also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.24-0.25 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Northland Securities upped their price target on RingCentral from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $359.30.

Shares of RingCentral stock traded down $6.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $437.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,453,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,403. The company has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a PE ratio of -357.26 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $389.87 and a 200 day moving average of $319.08. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $134.85 and a 12 month high of $449.00.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.47, for a total value of $273,562.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,350,225.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Allan C. Thygesen sold 5,000 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.22, for a total value of $1,691,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,373,639.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 205,354 shares of company stock valued at $67,571,975 over the last quarter. 11.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

