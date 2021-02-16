Rio DeFi Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.49 Million (RFUEL)

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 16th. Rio DeFi has a market capitalization of $28.37 million and approximately $3.49 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rio DeFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rio DeFi has traded 30.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00060946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.55 or 0.00263071 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00081729 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00072899 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00083361 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.18 or 0.00188052 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $188.89 or 0.00389581 BTC.

About Rio DeFi

Rio DeFi’s total supply is 238,577,326 coins and its circulating supply is 224,543,336 coins. Rio DeFi’s official website is riochain.io . Rio DeFi’s official message board is medium.com/@riodefiofficial

Rio DeFi Coin Trading

Rio DeFi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rio DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rio DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rio DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

