Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Sets New 52-Week High at $6,457.28

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6,457.28 ($84.36) and last traded at GBX 6,265 ($81.85), with a volume of 295324 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6,186 ($80.82).

Several research firms recently commented on RIO. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on Rio Tinto Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on Rio Tinto Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) price objective on Rio Tinto Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,515 ($72.05).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £78.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,841.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,100.79.

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,946 ($77.68), for a total value of £297.30 ($388.42). Also, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 11,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,979 ($65.05), for a total value of £577,862.74 ($754,981.37).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile (LON:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

