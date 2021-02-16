Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Stock Position Lifted by Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Rio Tinto Group accounts for approximately 1.9% of Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $18,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,165,772 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $915,109,000 after buying an additional 371,849 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,811,279 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $109,358,000 after purchasing an additional 52,544 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,721,529 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,963,000 after purchasing an additional 53,969 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 983,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $59,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 766,914 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,314,000 after acquiring an additional 35,352 shares during the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock traded up $4.41 on Tuesday, hitting $88.07. The stock had a trading volume of 96,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,807. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $86.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $109.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.67.
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile
Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.
Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.