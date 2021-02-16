Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Stock Position Lifted by Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Rio Tinto Group accounts for approximately 1.9% of Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $18,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,165,772 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $915,109,000 after buying an additional 371,849 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,811,279 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $109,358,000 after purchasing an additional 52,544 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,721,529 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,963,000 after purchasing an additional 53,969 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 983,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $59,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 766,914 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,314,000 after acquiring an additional 35,352 shares during the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock traded up $4.41 on Tuesday, hitting $88.07. The stock had a trading volume of 96,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,807. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $86.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $109.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.67.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RIO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.