Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Sets New 1-Year High at $58.40

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $58.40 and last traded at $57.37, with a volume of 314458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.28.

RIOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Riot Blockchain from $7.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Riot Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -99.40 and a beta of 4.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.49 and a 200 day moving average of $9.82.

In related news, Director Jason Les sold 68,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total transaction of $505,530.00. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Riot Blockchain by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 14,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Riot Blockchain by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 140,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 30,109 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Riot Blockchain in the fourth quarter worth about $743,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Riot Blockchain in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Riot Blockchain by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 9.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. It is involved in digital currency mining operation, which utilizes specialized computers that generate digital currency primarily bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling digital currencies; provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and develops TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlement solution, as well as other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies.

