Ripio Credit Network (RCN) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.06 Million

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 29.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0913 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $46.43 million and $1.06 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000033 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.53 or 0.00139563 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

Ripio Credit Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

