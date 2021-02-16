Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Shares Down 10.1%

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) fell 10.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.45 and last traded at $22.46. 3,205,532 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 3,301,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.97.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Rite Aid from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Rite Aid from $9.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.45. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rite Aid Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rite Aid by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,211,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,675,000 after buying an additional 337,562 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Rite Aid by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,572,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after buying an additional 337,413 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Rite Aid by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 937,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,837,000 after purchasing an additional 231,170 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rite Aid during the 4th quarter valued at $14,460,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Rite Aid by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 763,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,084,000 after purchasing an additional 225,421 shares in the last quarter. 52.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rite Aid Company Profile (NYSE:RAD)

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

