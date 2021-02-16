RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF (NYSEARCA:RFDA) Trading Down 0.6%

RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF (NYSEARCA:RFDA) dropped 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $39.78 and last traded at $39.78. Approximately 5,414 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 5,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.01.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF (NYSEARCA:RFDA) by 37.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,614 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 1.08% of RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

