RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RFM) Stock Price Down 0.9%

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) shares were down 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.40 and last traded at $22.40. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 19,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.60.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.96.

Get RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.1042 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%.

In related news, insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $70,665.48.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 28,001 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:RFM)

There is no company description available for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.