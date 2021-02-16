Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Sets New 1-Year High at $74.14

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $74.14 and last traded at $73.46, with a volume of 1774 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.78.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RHI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 34.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 723.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robert Half International Company Profile (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

