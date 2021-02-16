Robert S. Singer Purchases 75,000 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Stock

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Director Robert S. Singer bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 446,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,175.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE COTY traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.18. 21,927,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,077,080. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Coty Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $11.78.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Coty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Coty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Coty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 22.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COTY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.56.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

