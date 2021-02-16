Robert W. Baird Raises Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $325.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $285.00 to $325.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CVNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Carvana from $165.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Carvana from $230.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Carvana in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Carvana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.27.

Get Carvana alerts:

NYSE:CVNA traded up $9.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $305.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,162. Carvana has a 12-month low of $22.16 and a 12-month high of $304.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $272.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $52.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.30 and a beta of 2.52.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 8,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.72, for a total transaction of $2,025,478.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,524,449.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.22, for a total value of $17,833,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,006.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,965,517 shares of company stock valued at $737,329,892 over the last 90 days. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,202,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,071,000 after buying an additional 1,268,656 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Carvana by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,287,000 after buying an additional 1,055,257 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Carvana by 239.6% during the 4th quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 577,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,278,000 after buying an additional 407,264 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at $48,469,000. Finally, Steadview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at $36,738,000. Institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.