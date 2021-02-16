Robert W. Baird Raises Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target to $50.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.81% from the company’s current price.

TEX has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised shares of Terex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Terex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.18.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex stock opened at $39.43 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -657.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Terex has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $40.62.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Terex will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 42,500 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Also, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $401,900.00. Insiders have sold 62,658 shares of company stock worth $2,487,234 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Terex by 222.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 46,730 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Terex by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Terex by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Terex by 3.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.