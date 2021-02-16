Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC) Shares Up 1%

Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC) shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.94 and last traded at $51.87. 4,280 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 88,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.35.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.54.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTEC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF by 716.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

