Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Short Interest Down 21.8% in January

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2021


Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 799,200 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the January 14th total of 1,021,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 888.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of RHHVF stock opened at $352.85 on Tuesday. Roche has a 12-month low of $281.04 and a 12-month high of $399.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $349.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.53.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

