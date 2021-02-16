Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Short Interest Down 21.8% in January

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 799,200 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the January 14th total of 1,021,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 888.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of RHHVF stock opened at $352.85 on Tuesday. Roche has a 12-month low of $281.04 and a 12-month high of $399.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $349.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.53.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

