Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (RCK.V) (CVE:RCK) Shares Gap Up to $4.21

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (RCK.V) (CVE:RCK)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at C$4.21, but opened at C$4.85. Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (RCK.V) shares last traded at C$5.00, with a volume of 110,263 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$268.08 million and a PE ratio of -67.90.

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (RCK.V) (CVE:RCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 27th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project comprising 273 claim units and 41 mining leases located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. It also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the El Nogalito lithium project situated in Sonora, Mexico.

