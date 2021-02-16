Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Down 9.4%

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) dropped 9.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $53.77 and last traded at $54.26. Approximately 917,481 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 480,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.87.

RCKT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Rocket Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.66. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.81 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In other news, COO Kinnari Patel sold 16,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $950,683.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,694,914.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 247,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $13,872,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,633,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,332,000 after purchasing an additional 44,666 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,591,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,379,000 after purchasing an additional 254,673 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $1,677,000.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction, and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.