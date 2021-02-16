Rocket Pool (RPL) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.68 Million

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. During the last week, Rocket Pool has traded up 78.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Rocket Pool token can currently be purchased for $8.74 or 0.00017540 BTC on major exchanges. Rocket Pool has a market capitalization of $89.79 million and $3.68 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00062526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $419.66 or 0.00842685 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00006679 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00047302 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004024 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,473.46 or 0.04966788 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00024117 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00016184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00031823 BTC.

About Rocket Pool

RPL is a token. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net . The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

