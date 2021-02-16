Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Shares Gap Down to $6.08

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.08, but opened at $5.65. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory shares last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 11 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $36.02 million, a P/E ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.70.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.23 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 17.40%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 500 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

