Rogers (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 310 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rogers (VTX:ROG) has been given a CHF 310 price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price objective on Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 360 price target on Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 325 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays set a CHF 375 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 325 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 345.31.

Rogers has a 1-year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1-year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

