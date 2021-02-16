Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR) shares rose 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.55. Approximately 177,949 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 226,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

The company has a market capitalization of C$52.25 million and a PE ratio of -9.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54.

Get Rokmaster Resources alerts:

In related news, Director John Martin Mirko acquired 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,374,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,399,806.08.

Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.

See Also: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Rokmaster Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rokmaster Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.