Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Sets New 12-Month High at $486.72

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $486.72 and last traded at $483.44, with a volume of 32599 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $468.67.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROKU. Wedbush upped their price objective on Roku from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Roku from $185.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised Roku to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Roku from $275.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $404.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.37 billion, a PE ratio of -564.49 and a beta of 1.95.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total transaction of $131,454,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $131,454,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $110,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 306 shares in the company, valued at $110,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 846,454 shares of company stock worth $301,522,130. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 7.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter worth $84,828,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 441.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Roku by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

