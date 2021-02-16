Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Bought by Markel Corp

Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,243,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 414,425 shares during the quarter. Markel Corp owned 0.25% of Rollins worth $48,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROL. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Rollins by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rollins by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the third quarter valued at $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 509.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rollins during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Rollins from $30.67 to $31.33 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE:ROL traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.06. The stock had a trading volume of 9,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,776. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.99 and its 200-day moving average is $37.96. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.48 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 73.11 and a beta of 0.42.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $536.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.31%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

