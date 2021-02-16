Ronald Prague Sells 4,830 Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Stock

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) insider Ronald Prague sold 4,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $23,956.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,423.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SNCR remained flat at $$5.16 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 454,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,305. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.77. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNCR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 546.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.95.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

