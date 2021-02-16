ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Trading 38.1% Higher Over Last Week

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $10.47 million and $643,869.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROOBEE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ROOBEE has traded 38.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00012641 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.05 or 0.00625648 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000043 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 80.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE (CRYPTO:ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,454,455,196 coins. ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

ROOBEE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

