Rope Trading 71.8% Higher This Week ($ROPE)

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded up 68.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Rope token can currently be bought for about $62.10 or 0.00127687 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Rope has traded 71.8% higher against the dollar. Rope has a total market cap of $1.74 million and $78,164.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00061057 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.13 or 0.00263448 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00082502 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00075371 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00086372 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $196.53 or 0.00404104 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.29 or 0.00187708 BTC.

Rope Profile

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. The official website for Rope is rope.lol

Buying and Selling Rope

Rope can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using US dollars.

