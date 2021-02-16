Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 439 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,167 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.9% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in Alphabet by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $2,095.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,865.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,679.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $2,115.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,033.40.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

