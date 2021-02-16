Roth Capital Cuts InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) Price Target to $11.50

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 120.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of INM traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $5.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,783. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.22. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that InMed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals stock. Creative Planning bought a new stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.16% of InMed Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

