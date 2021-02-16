Roth Capital Cuts InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) Price Target to $11.50

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 120.31% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of INM traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $5.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,783. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.22. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43.
InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that InMed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.
