Roth Capital Increases Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Price Target to $3.50

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $3.25 to $3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TMQ. Zacks Investment Research raised Trilogy Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.19.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.50. 49,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,459. The firm has a market cap of $360.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.55. Trilogy Metals has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $2.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.88.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in Trilogy Metals by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 567,456 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 88,650 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 133.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 626,660 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 358,360 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trilogy Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Trilogy Metals by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 927,627 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 28,302 shares in the last quarter. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

