Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

RTOXF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Rotork from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Peel Hunt raised shares of Rotork to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rotork from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Rotork stock opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.09. Rotork has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.

