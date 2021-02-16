Rotten Price Tops $0.0410 on Major Exchanges (ROT)

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 16th. Over the last seven days, Rotten has traded 253.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rotten has a market capitalization of $2.41 million and $733,129.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rotten token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0410 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rotten alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00066438 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.44 or 0.00907573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006795 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00049615 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004318 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,492.15 or 0.05123739 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00024603 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00016865 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00033234 BTC.

Rotten Token Profile

Rotten is a token. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 58,661,482 tokens. Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rotten’s official website is rottenswap.org/#

Buying and Selling Rotten

Rotten can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rotten should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rotten using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rotten Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rotten and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.