Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ) Trading 1.5% Higher

Shares of Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ) traded up 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.75 and last traded at $31.73. 7,068 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 519,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.25.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.08.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF stock. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.58% of Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

