Route1 Inc. (ROI.V) (CVE:ROI) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.10

Shares of Route1 Inc. (ROI.V) (CVE:ROI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.10 and last traded at C$1.02, with a volume of 327430 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.89.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.19 million and a P/E ratio of -127.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10,204.01, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.75.

Route1 Inc. (ROI.V) (CVE:ROI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$9.15 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Route1 Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Route1 Inc provides industrial-grade data intelligence, user authentication, and ultra-secure mobile workforce solutions to the government, military, and private sectors in the United States and Canada. The company offers MobiKEY, a desktop secure remote access solution; MobiENCRYPT; DerivID, a credentials solution for PIV and CAC that validates the identity of mobile users; and MobiNET and DEFIMNET, which are universal identity management and service delivery platforms.

