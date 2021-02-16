Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR)

Equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.40% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research report on Monday.

Shares of SUPR stock traded down GBX 0.12 ($0.00) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 108.88 ($1.42). 3,302,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,035,989. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 107.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 107.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.84. Supermarket Income REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 88 ($1.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 113 ($1.48). The firm has a market capitalization of £367.88 million and a PE ratio of 20.47.

Supermarket Income REIT plc (SUPR) is listed on the London Stock Exchange. The Company acquires UK supermarket sites that form a key part of the future model of grocery in the UK. It aims to provide long-term RPI-linked income, from institutional grade tenants and the potential for long- term capital growth.

