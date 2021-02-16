Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Domtar Co. (UFS.TO) (TSE:UFS) Price Target to C$35.00

Domtar Co. (UFS.TO) (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$35.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 20.15% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Domtar Co. (UFS.TO) to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Domtar Co. (UFS.TO) alerts:

Shares of Domtar Co. (UFS.TO) stock traded down C$1.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$43.83. 32,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,373. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.64. Domtar Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$25.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.75.

Domtar Co. (UFS.TO) (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.52 billion. Analysts predict that Domtar Co. will post 4.8499995 earnings per share for the current year.

Domtar Co. (UFS.TO) Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Co. (UFS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar Co. (UFS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.