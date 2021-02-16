Royal Bank of Canada Raises Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) Price Target to C$55.00

Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$55.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.81% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of BAM.A traded up C$0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$55.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,646,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,821. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$50.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$47.68. Brookfield Asset Management has a twelve month low of C$31.35 and a twelve month high of C$60.48. The firm has a market cap of C$83.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -461.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.