Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF)

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Boliden AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$34.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.18. Boliden AB has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $38.90.

Get Boliden AB (publ) alerts:

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for mineral deposits, such as zinc, copper, lead, nickel, gold, palladium, platinum, and silver. It operates the Aitik, the Boliden Area, and Garpenberg mines in Sweden; the Tara mine in Ireland; and the Kylylahti and Kevitsa mines in Finland.

Read More: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.