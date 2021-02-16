Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF)

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Boliden AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$34.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.18. Boliden AB has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $38.90.
Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile
