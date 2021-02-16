Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Trading 9.7% Higher

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) traded up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $74.76 and last traded at $74.20. 9,389,762 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 137% from the average session volume of 3,959,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RCL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 30.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 42.2% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 21.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 80.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 111.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after acquiring an additional 54,600 shares in the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

