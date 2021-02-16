Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Trading 9.7% Higher

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) traded up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $74.76 and last traded at $74.20. 9,389,762 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 137% from the average session volume of 3,959,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.63.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RCL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.40.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.95.
About Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)
Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.
Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.