Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) Price Target Cut to $43.00

Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Cowen from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FinViz reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.66% from the company’s previous close.

RDS-A has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Scotiabank raised Royal Dutch Shell from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Shares of RDS-A stock opened at $38.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.39 and its 200-day moving average is $32.27.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

