Royal Dutch Shell’s (RDSB) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,815 ($23.71) target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Royal Dutch Shell to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 991 ($12.95) to GBX 1,180 ($15.42) in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a GBX 1,810 ($23.65) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,740.83 ($22.74).

Shares of RDSB stock traded down GBX 10.80 ($0.14) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,369.20 ($17.89). 8,847,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,763,078. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,954 ($25.53). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,333.89 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,156.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13. The company has a market cap of £50.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92.

In related news, insider Ann Godbehere acquired 5,300 shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,611 ($21.05) per share, for a total transaction of £85,383 ($111,553.44).

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

