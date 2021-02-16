Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) will report earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Royal Gold’s earnings. Royal Gold posted earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Gold will report full year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $4.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Royal Gold.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $158.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.45.

RGLD traded down $2.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.64. 32,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,421. Royal Gold has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $147.64. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68.

In related news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $98,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,667.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Ossiam raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 1,031.0% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Royal Gold (RGLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.