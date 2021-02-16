Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Royal Gold worth $17,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the third quarter worth about $64,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on RGLD. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. TD Securities raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.45.

In other news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $98,271.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,188 shares in the company, valued at $675,667.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $111.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.68. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $147.64. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $158.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.81 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 44.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.